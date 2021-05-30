Why your life wasn’t like that of the friends in ‘Friends’

Bandra, a suburb, was where the Friends-like youth lived. They were the cosmopolitans, unlike the labourers from Bihair, who were ‘migrants’. But Bandra’s Friends then were not truly independent. At the start of the ‘Reunion’, one of the creators of Friends said the show was about “that time in your life when friends are your family". But the Indian upper-class youth were nothing without their families, which heavily subsidized their ‘independence’. In return, their families told them what to do at every step. As a result, and for other reasons, the ‘Friends’ of Bandra were neither free nor happy. They wanted to be elsewhere; they did not know where, but were headed there. They were always fleeing their circumstances.