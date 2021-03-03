Will ABFRl’s designer label plan work?

ABFRL may have been increasing its exposure to premium Indian designer labels, but not everyone is convinced about the move. People familiar with the deals say that even within the company, not many are impressed. The approach seems confusing and devoid of strategy, they feel. “For starters, these designer label businesses are not scalable. They are not daily wear brands. It is top-end, occasion wear that the company has invested in," said a person with knowledge of the developments.