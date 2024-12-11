Will AI models kill the market research industry? Not necessarily
Summary
- Chatbots based on LLMs are quick and knowledgeable. But advancing knowledge is about asking smart questions and that’s often a human endeavour.
Large Language Models (LLMs), which are foundational for many applications of artificial intelligence (AI), such as chatbots, have unparalleled capacity to store and analyse virtually all published knowledge—ranging from scholarly books and professional articles to the unfiltered opinions of billions of people.