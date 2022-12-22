Will ChatGPT replace Google as our go-to web search platform?1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:46 AM IST
By the time you read this column, you would have drowned in a sea of content around OpenAI’s stunning new product, ChatGPT. The ‘best chatbot ever made’ rocketed to a million users in the first week of its launch, and it seems each of these one million people wrote something or the other about it. Rather than add to the gushing praise, incredulous reactions and even doomsday scenarios, I will focus on one intriguing aspect of ChatGPT: Will it replace ‘search’ and dethrone Google? Many mesmerized users seem to believe so. @jdkelly proclaims that “Google is done" (bit.ly/3PtCj1t), @mertbio confidently pronounces that “OpenAI just killed Google" (bit.ly/3hueNF6). There are even reports that Google has declared a ‘Code Red’ over this. OpenAI, incidentally, counts Google-competitor Microsoft as a major investor, and runs on its Azure platform. Before we get into whether Sundar Pichai should be having sleepless nights over it, let us step back and see what ChatGPT really is.