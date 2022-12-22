Will ChatGPT replace Google as our go-to web search platform?

Search engines also do not understand what they serve up, nor do they pretend to. Their job is to crawl the web and algorithmically pick the presumably most-relevant search links for you. ‘Presumably’ because that is what a pure search engine would do. The business models driving search, however, mix it with paid links, sponsored links and links that have been manipulated to appear upfront—what we prosaically know as search engine marketing (SEM) and search engine optimization (SEO). In theory, ChatGPT can be used for search, but this version certainly has not been designed for that. For one, it does not crawl the web and so cannot go out there and find the information you need and tell you from where it is sourced. Secondly, its knowledge base, or the text it was trained on, ends in 2021. So, it might still think that Queen Elizabeth reigns over England, or that we’re still under the impression that Russia would never invade another country. Gary Marcus recently joked about this in a tweet (bit.ly/3PA3Z4L) saying: “All you have to do (to make ChatGPT work) is… hook it up to… a …search engine!" However, that does not mean that ChatGPT could never do so. OpenAI’s co-founder John Schulman is on record saying that an upgrade, tentatively called WebGPT, may be out in the next few months.

