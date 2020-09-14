Will China hold up its side of the truce bargain?

While the United States has already signalled this in no uncertain terms, what should worry China is that Europe, which at one time was economically dependent on China, has formally pivoted toward India and Australia. Last week Germany joined France—the presence of its defence minister, albeit for the induction of the first batch of Rafael fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, is in itself a very significant diplomatic statement; the optics will not be lost on China—to bolster this realignment. It is not that these countries are underwriting any future conflict, but the fact that they are in India’s corner must be worrying to China.