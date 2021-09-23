Immediately after the severe second covid-19 wave of April-May, Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Ipsos India, made a pertinent point about how Indian consumers were trading off ‘experience’ for ‘efficiency’ and said we are likely to see this trend continue in the immediate future. However, once the pandemic is fully behind us and life returns to normal, there may be some reversal as people may get enthralled in more ‘experiential’ activities, he told Mint in June. Now, as October draws closer, the truth is somewhere in between.

In August, Westlife Development Ltd, which operates fast food chain McDonald’s in West and South India, said its home delivery, drive-thru and on-the-go channels continue to do well though dine-in restrictions had eased. Convenience sales grew more than 200% year-on-year as the pandemic skewed fast food in favour of in-home consumption, it said. Other restaurants agreed that better mobility had not dented the home delivery and takeaways businesses.

In big cities, consumers continue to shun cinemas though home viewing cannot match the theatre experience. Content options on streaming platforms plus the fear of infection in closed spaces has made viewers forgo the big-screen experience.

Trading off physical retail experience for the convenience of online shopping has also been stark. Lockdowns and restrictions fuelled online shopping with total active shoppers on e-commerce platforms touching 110 million in 2020, compared to 90 million in 2019. The number for online grocery shoppers also doubled, from 12 million in 2019 to 23 million, a RedSeer report said.

The question is whether some experiences have taken a backseat for good. Geeta Lobo, country service line leader, social intelligence analytics, Ipsos India, said covid has disrupted established behaviour and made consumers reassess priorities. “The experiences mindset is anchored in the need to explore, curiosity and a quest for novelty. However, a concern for health and fear of infection have made some of these motivations take a backseat," she said.

Besides, it is important to recognize that the way companies and brands have responded to this situation have also altered behaviour. “Technology, the biggest enabler for many, has been the biggest disrupter for conventional experience delivery. All of these services will now have to reposition themselves to create new differentiators," she said.

In the case of theatres, it is fair to surmise that even if normalcy returns, some moments of content consumption have been cornered by OTT for good. “Digital platforms have altered how content is consumed. Personalization is on the rise and new consumption moments have been created. So, film theatres will now open to a substantially altered market," she said. There will be needs that multiplexes will address better than OTT, but OTT is here to stay, she said.

Santosh Desai, CEO, Future Brands, agreed that consumers have gotten used to more virtual experiences, but letting go of real-life experiences has been more out of necessity. Though home delivery of food is thriving, eateries are now packed, he said. Restaurant recommendation and bookings tech platform Dineout corroborates this. New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad are leading recovery in the eating-out market as footfalls for dine-in improve, it said in a report. Restaurants in some cities are operating at nearly twice their gross merchandise value (GMV) of February level, it said.

Yet, Lobo said the dine-in ecosystem has been disrupted with the hybrid way of work and cutback in mall visits. “In a safer environment, people will get back and meet and socialize in dine-ins, but the reasons are fewer than before," she said.

Retail, at its core, is about convenience. The benchmark of this convenience is getting more challenging with every wave of service innovation. The incremental value delivered by experience to counter this advantage of convenience will need to be substantive, Lobo argued.

However, Desai contends that the desire for experiences has not decreased. If that were the case, there would not have been revenge tourism. Holiday spots are still fully booked on wee-kends. There is a pent-up need for experiences. “Experiences that were not valuable or rewarding such as grocery shopping or a doctor’s consultation may see greater shift online, but there are those that have no substitute," he said.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pre-ssing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

