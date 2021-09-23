Will consumer experiences take a backseat after covid?

Immediately after the severe second covid-19 wave of April-May, Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Ipsos India, made a pertinent point about how Indian consumers were trading off ‘experience’ for ‘efficiency’ and said we are likely to see this trend continue in the immediate future. However, once the pandemic is fully behind us and life returns to normal, there may be some reversal as people may get enthralled in more ‘experiential’ activities, he told Mint in June. Now, as October draws closer, the truth is somewhere in between.