Will FM deliver a savings nudge for the long term?

Over the years, Budgets have been used to influence investor behaviour—there was the time in the late 1990s and the start of the previous decade where housing was a big thrust, when interest on home loans got an additional tax break. Coming as it did with the fall in interest rates at that time, and an increase in individual’s earning levels, the real estate market boomed. If you borrowed for investment in a house property and rented it out, the entire interest amount without limit was available as a deduction from your rental income. Of course, the discerning few took advantage of this and built a real estate portfolio. Recently, the limits on the interest payment for rental properties were reduced in sync with the cooling of the real estate market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}