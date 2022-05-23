Will India make history or be engulfed by it?

We should recall that Aurangzeb made a proclamation when he was a prince. “Abul Hasan (the warlord posted in Varanasi) should know this... it has been decided by our holy legislation that existing temples should not be demolished and new temples should not be established," says the text, which can be found in the Bharat Kala Bhawan of Banaras Hindu University. “Some people are tormenting some brahmins in Banaras and its neighbouring areas due to malice and enmity, according to news that has recently reached our very ideal and holy court. In addition, the temple’s caretakers seek to remove the Brahmins from their positions, which could cause discontent among the sect. That’s why its my royal order that as soon as the Farman appears, you will be warned that in the future, Brahmins and other Hindus will not be subjected to any form of injustice. In this way, people can all go about their work in peace and worship in the kingdom given to us by the grace of Allah (which will last forever). This should be considered as soon as possible."