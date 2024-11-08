Will India triumph or be Trumped?

If you are the CEO of a global multinational corporation or the chief investment officer of a large global pension fund or a sovereign wealth fund or an insurance company, or an asset manager with a high allocation to emerging markets, India should be the least of your concerns for now. Donald Trump has won and all the scenarios that your staff planned around his potential win will now start playing out in real time. Trump’s ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ rhetoric and soon-to-be-policies will impact countries and corporations who have: a) a commodity in which the US has/wants dominance (oil & gas—Middle East, Brazil, Indonesia); b) high technology at scale (chips, AI, new energy—Taiwan, South Korea, China, EU); c) a large goods trade surplus with US (China, Mexico, Eastern EU, ASEAN); and d) dependence on US foreign policy (Russia/Ukraine, Israel/ME, Taiwan).