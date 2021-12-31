The long-drawn feud between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, the co-promoters of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has come to an amicable end. IndiGo’s shareholders voted on Thursday to delete a clause in the airline’s Articles of Association that gave Bhatia and Gangwal the right of first refusal over the acquisition of each other’s shares. That the two sides had been locked in a bitter battle first came to light in July 2019, when Gangwal went knocking at Securities and Exchange Board of India’s doors, seeking intervention in the airline’s corporate governance issues. Bhatia rejects this charge of lapses.

What happens next for IndiGo? Will Bhatia and Gangwal bury the hatchet or are they set to part ways? The future could play out in one of two or three possible ways.

IndiGo’s recipe for success was the Bhatia-Gangwal partnership. It may not have scaled the peaks it has, had only one of the two promoted it. If Bhatia brings to the table decades of insights into the Indian aviation industry, Gangwal the global best practises. IndiGo’s stock price had slumped nearly 20 per cent the day the news of the fight between Bhatia and Gangwal had become public. The news of the feud ending saw the stock close at ₹2016.15, almost 2 per cent up on Friday. Together, the co-promoters own 74.4 per cent stake in the airline.

Unencumbered by the deleted clause, both are now free to explore the option of exiting the airline, partially or fully. The questions of whether, when and who will exercise the option will keep market watchers on alert.

What are the odds of a sell-out? Either of the two exiting, and it is more likely to be Gangwal, will allow for there to be just one dominant owner, which will make it possible for the airline to be run more smoothly.

A more likely scenario, though, is that one of the two partners will dilute his ownership and wait to exit at higher valuations. Covid-related travel restrictions pushed IndiGo into debt. The airline has reported losses for over nine successive quarters. Its total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) is over ₹32,335.3 crore. Despite Covid-related difficulties, the airline remains attractive for potential investors. The chief reason being IndiGo’s market leadership. It controls over 57 per cent of the air travel market. How long this advantage will last will depend on how much competition the Tata-owned Air-India and Vistara will pose. IndiGo’s fleet of over 250 mostly fuel-efficient planes gives it a low-cost advantage and global reach; it can operate up flights to destinations up to six hours away from India. Such as on the outskirts of Europe.

The proceeds from IndiGo shares sold could come in handy to acquire ownership, part or full, of an airline abroad. Global airlines are bleeding. International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) estimates that the global airline industry will run up losses of $11.6 billion this year. IATA estimates that airlines have cumulatively received $123 billion in government assistance. Of which they must pay back $67 billion. Airlines’ net debt will have increased from $430 billion at the end of 2019 to $550 billion by the end of 2020. Given fewer international flights are being operated, repayment of such heavy debt dues will prolong airlines’ recovery, and send them scouting for investors. Aviation assets will be for the asking at steep discounts.

Airlines in distress will prefer funding from private investors than bailouts from governments which come with stringent terms. Take the case of Lufthansa, the German airline. The German government has given it 6 billion euros. One of the conditions Lufthansa agreed to in return for the money is to cap its management’s remuneration, including a ban on bonus payments, until the time at least 75 per cent of the recapitalisation received from the government is redeemed. The airline has agreed to desist from acquiring a stake of more than 10 per cent in competitors or other operators in the same line of business till that time. In fact, this is the chief reason Lufthansa could not bid for Air India’s privatisation sale by the Government of India.

