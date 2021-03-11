Will OTT platforms see multiple self-regulatory bodies?

The second tier entails a self-regulatory body headed by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge. The body could have a maximum of six members from the field of media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment, and have the power to warn or admonish an entity for code violation. It can direct OTTs to run apologies, re-classify content or modify descriptors. However, if no resolution is reached the complaint could be escalated to an oversight body to be headed by a joint secretary level officer authorised to issue directions to block content. Of course, other than the usual concerns around creative freedom being curbed by bureaucrats, the other glitch is the nature of the oversight mechanism itself where a self-regulatory body headed by a retired judge could be overruled by an inter-departmental committee.