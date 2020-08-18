Will our economic recovery be led by better profits or wages?

A lot of economic research has been done in recent decades on how exogenous shocks, such as the one we are facing right now, get amplified through the economy. In a report released earlier this month on economic growth in times of covid, J.P. Morgan economists Sajjid Chinoy and Toshi Jain wrote about two key amplification channels. A wave of corporate bankruptcies could hit bank balance sheets, create unemployment and reduce the economy’s productive capacity. The banks themselves will likely become even more averse to taking risks through lending. “The depth and duration of India’s slowdown will also hinge crucially on whether the covid-19 shock amplifies through India’s financial and labour markets," the two economists wrote.