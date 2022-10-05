Will our recovery in consumer demand start losing its steam?

This is a good time to take a closer look at the three drivers of domestic demand: households, companies and the government. These three groups also share the national income pie in terms of wages, profits and taxes respectively. This column had earlier flagged on two separate occasions (December 2020 and June 2021) that early signs were indicating how India’s economic recovery from the pandemic was being led by profits rather than wages. There is now even more reason to believe so. The distributional nature of the recovery has profound implications for the way forward. A bit of further explanation is perhaps warranted.

