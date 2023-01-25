Will technology turn human beings intellectually lazy?1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:14 PM IST
We will need lifelong learning to avert the fate of the sea squirt that devours its own brain once it settles down
There was a time when memorizing multiplication tables, phone numbers and landmarks along a journey route counted as essential life skills. Then calculators, smartphones and Google Maps took charge of those traditional functions of the human brain. Today’s trends are very clear. As technology makes rapid progress, more human tasks will be taken over by digital technology. Now, with the introduction of ChatGPT , OpenAI’s chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI), several big questions are brewing. Which human functions will it consume? With the human brain having even fewer tasks to perform, will mental inactivity lead to intellectual laziness?
