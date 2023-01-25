Will technology turn human beings intellectually lazy?

Such concerns seem to be unfounded. When IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue defeated world chess champion Gary Kasparov, many had feared that the board game was doomed. There were those who said that as chess-playing computer softwares become popular, humans would drop out of the game. But what happened was the exact opposite. Earlier, those playing chess had to depend on a few rare books to learn the game’s best strategies. Today humans can perfect their skills playing against computers. With the easy availability of knowledge on chess games, many more people, even from rural parts of countries, have started playing chess. Many are even becoming grandmasters at much younger ages than before. This just goes to show that technology does not necessarily destroy human innovativeness, but could enhance it instead in significant ways.