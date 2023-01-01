Will the central banks do what it takes?5 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Real interest rates have remained negative for multiyear periods in a global financial center only four times since the mid-1800s (at least).
The advanced economies are experiencing their highest inflation in 40 years, with a median rate of nearly 9% for the 12 months ending in September 2022. For central banks and financial markets, the expectation – or, more accurately, the hope – that the inflation spike would be transitory has been broadly replaced by the sobering realization that price growth is a persistent problem that demands significant and sustained monetary tightening. With the exception of the Bank of Japan, the major central banks are now raising interest rates and moving to stabilize or reverse balance-sheet growth.