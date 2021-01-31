Will the finance minister address the issue of rising inequality in India?

This plight is not just for the American poor. The New Policy Institute estimated in June 2020 that the top 20% of British super-rich had earned $29.3 billion during the lockdown. Back then, the common man did not even have enough money to buy grocery or to pay electricity bills. In India, the wealth of seven billionaires increased by $64 billion in 2020. A report by World Inequality Slab, released in November, tells us that between 1980 and 2019, the top 10% of the rich in India increased from 30% to 56%. The income of the top 11 billionaires of the country has grown so much that the entire needy population in India can be vaccinated with this money, or it can be used to fund schemes such as MNREGA for the next 10 years—a scheme that feeds millions of people in rural areas.