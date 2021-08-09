Winds of change blow in the Kashmir valley

During this visit, I met a top intelligence official. “We basically categorize these terrorists nurtured by Pakistan into three," he said. “Those who carry guns and regularly announce on social media that they are mujahideen. Second, those who are partly involved in terrorism because of unemployment or as a pastime. These are the people who carry out grenade attacks or other small attacks. There is another category, those who use social media to provoke the masses. People belonging to the latter two categories are more dangerous. They live a normal life but pursue the attitude of a terrorist. No one knows their deeds, that is why the neighbours support them when they are raided. Some of the people from this category work to spread ideology. They call themselves journalists. It is difficult to overcome their duplicity, but we are on the right track."