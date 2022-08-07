Winter is coming: And it’ll test EU unity against Russia5 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 10:27 PM IST
An energy crisis will acquaint Europeans with the costs of imposing such stiff economic sanctions
Is Europe heading towards a severe winter of discontent? Warning lights are coming on as the war in Ukraine grinds on. Russia has been cutting gas supplies to the EU as a retaliatory measure against the sanctions that the West has slapped on it and the financial and military aid it is providing Ukraine. Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, is now operating at only 20% of its capacity.