Winter is coming: And it’ll test EU unity against Russia

In another month or two, cracks may begin to appear within the EU. Hungary has said that it will not back further sanctions against Russia. Spain, Portugal and Greece had objected to the 15% gas usage cut proposal. But the EU’s strident rhetoric since the war began may have made it difficult for it to back down. It has till now refused to negotiate with Putin. Yet, the people of Europe may soon get fed up of the costs imposed by the war. And the West could then be facing a crisis of its own making.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}