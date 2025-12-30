At the end of a tumultuous year for India’s economy, especially its labour-intensive industries reeling from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, William Shakespeare’s words seem apt.
A wish list for 2026: Much can be done by the government as it confronts the challenges India faces
SummaryMake in India needs to be more focused, imports from China need to be lowered, let the rupee slip to 100 a dollar and rename business metrics as Unease of Doing Business. There’s much that can be done even if it sounds unrealistic. But that’s part of the New Year spirit
At the end of a tumultuous year for India’s economy, especially its labour-intensive industries reeling from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, William Shakespeare’s words seem apt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More