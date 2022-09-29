Within and beyond the Reserve Bank’s policy ambit

Developments outside the policy ambit will also dictate near-term market price action. First is the impending decision on index inclusion. Confirmation of this news will fuel short-term gains in the rupee and bond yields, partly offsetting risk-driven depreciation pressures. Beyond that buoyancy, the prospect that the bulk of the benefits will accrue in FY24, and some part of the flows already front running the news; further currency strength is likely to be kept in check. Past instances have seen the central bank mop up dollar flows in the event of strong foreign interest to bolster their defences via accretion to the foreign reserves. Secondly, the bond borrowing plan for 2HFY23 is likely to stay on track in light of strong revenue collections, but states might step up issuances for the rest of the year after a sharp reduction in the first half. On-demand, banks might have to pare purchases in the midst of a broader pick-up in credit growth. Regardless of sticky long-term yields, a flattening bias will endure as policy and liquidity dynamics keep the short-term rates elevated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}