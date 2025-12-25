From US President Donald Trump’s trade war to AI developments, 2025 has been full of dramatic twists and turns. One consequential takeaway is to never, ever underestimate China.
From a wobbly economy to an AI powerhouse: Why the world misjudged China’s strengths yet again
SummaryAn economy that was expected to falter has emerged as a winner. It suggests Western elites let their political view of China colour their analysis too often. It would be a huge mistake to write off China, which is an economic superpower in its own right.
