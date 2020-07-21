Opinion | Wokeness isn’t an attribute that businesses need to bandy about

Voices in India are screaming “racism" over fairness creams, and corporations are responding by changing product names. But let’s dig deeper. If a person thinks that developing lighter skin will help him or her get a job, or a better life partner, is it right to deny them the exercise of such a choice? Don’t fair-skinned people seek tans? Don’t people with prominent noses opt for plastic surgery? The answer is that social attitudes do not change as fast as the “liberal" elite would like, and when companies are asked to comply with woke demands, some of them resort to dog-whistles to satisfy their customer. If Fair & Lovely is not acceptable, it can simply be relabelled Glow & Lovely.