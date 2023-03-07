Women entrepreneurs are set to uphold India’s digital future

For Farida Khan, who runs Delhi-based Pehchan Education Centre, digital tools are crucial to her mission of educating underprivileged women. When India first went into lockdown on account of the covid pandemic, Khan’s classes ground to a halt. However, through the use of WhatsApp voice and video calling, she was able to get her students back on track. This year, nearly 40 girls at Pehchan will appear for class 10 and 12 examinations, with some even set to graduate college.