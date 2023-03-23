Worker incomes in India are still signalling tough circumstances3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM IST
An income revival is essential for the key role it plays in driving consumption and reducing poverty
Most recent estimates of national income present a mixed picture of our post-pandemic recovery. Economic growth in 2022-23 is expected at 7% with gross value added seen rising 6.6%. However, a sectoral break-up of the data suggests unevenness. Manufacturing is expected to increase by only 0.6%. What should also worry us is that this sector has seen a contraction for the second consecutive quarter. Data also suggests weakening in key drivers of demand, such as private consumption and exports.