Worker incomes in India are still signalling tough circumstances

Unlike rural wages, there is no corresponding series on urban wages from the labour bureau, which offers information on wages in the non-farm sector by industry groups. The Wage Rate Index (WRI) series is among the labour’s oldest wage-data series; it tracks wages in various industry groups, including manufacturing and mining. The series was restarted with a new base in 2016 and gives half-yearly wage rates. The most recent data from this series is for the first half of 2022. Estimates of real wages from the WRI show a decline in real wages of 0.6% per annum in the manufacturing sector, compared to the pre-pandemic first half of 2019. The decline in all wages is larger at 1.8% per annum during the same period, but similar to what is reported by the PLFS. Various data sources confirm the decline in non-farm wages, particularly manufacturing.

