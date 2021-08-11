Work-from-home can yield ideas and spur innovation

The non-conscious brain works best when the conscious brain is relaxed. One may even be asleep. There are several examples that illustrate this. Niels Bohr first thought of the possible structure of an atom while watching a horse race. Issac Newton discovered the theory of gravitation not in his lab, as the legend goes, but while relaxing in his mother’s garden. Dmitri Mendeleev, who discovered the periodic table, August Kekulé, discoverer of the structure of the benzene atom, and Srinivasa Ramanujan, the famous mathematician, all came up with their innovative ideas in their sleep. Many corporate leaders, however, seem unaware of the third and fourth steps of idea generation. So they do not think it necessary to create opportunities for employees to step out of the problems they are working on.