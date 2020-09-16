Working from home was fine for 6 months. Now it’s not

When we ask what’s changed, I think the answer is that we have started to realize — and I know we do not want to hear this — that it’s not a few weeks, or even a few months. Employers have realized they need to plan for the long term. It’s dawning on all of us that there is not an “end" in sight. Vaccine trials are moving along, and it does seem possible we will have some vaccine by the end of the year. But it will take time to vaccinate everyone, and the vaccine will not be perfect. Antigen tests are here, but they aren’t a magic bullet and they are not yet widely available. I think Dr. Fauci may have said it best when he said that we’ll be dealing with this is some way for the next 18 months … at least.