Working with AI robots could worsen human work cultures

Instead of embracing what makes us different from machines, we humans seem to be trying to imitate them. Too many of us skip lunch, eschew breaks and work more feverishly, as if we’re just brains attached to inefficient fleshy hardware—bodies that get sick, break down and require regular food and rest. Or we try to do too many things at once—texting while driving, emailing at meetings—as if we’re a laptop that can run multiple programs. Down time is a flaw in a machine, but a requirement for a human. Nonetheless, there is pressure to work faster, as if speed and quality rise in lockstep. The arrival of chatbots like GPT-4 capable of churning out credible text in seconds has upped the ante on humans.