World Bank and IMF: Don’t miss the woods for the trees

For the Bretton Woods twins to retain their heft, they should raise their game to serve the world better. Being US-backed may no longer be the asset it was. As the US is no longer an upholder of free trade, the duo might also need to worry about “common prosperity" coming to be seen as a Chinese proposition globally. How effectively and quickly the two multilateral lenders are reformed could make a big difference, as also whether they are widely seen to be serving everybody’s best interests rather than just the West’s own.