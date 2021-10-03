World Bank murk exposed by the Doing Business probe

The 2018 Doing Business report was published on 31 October, with China ranked No. 78. President Kim quit the World Bank in 2019 to join a private infrastructure fund, but Georgieva now heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She has denied all China-favouritism charges, but this stain could be a difficult one to scrub off. Last week, economist Jeffrey Sachs wrote an op-ed piece in the Financial Times, fuming that “the case against Georgieva is insubstantial" and “the IMF should not capitulate to anti-China hysteria". In 2018, Sachs, once a maven writing bestsellers on how to end global poverty, raged on Twitter about the US sanctioning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, but shut down his account once his financial links with Beijing were exposed. Last April, in his widely-syndicated column, he said that the charge that China was carrying out a genocide against Uighurs in Xinjiang was a “flimsy claim". No surprises there.