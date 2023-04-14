For our world in flux: Some hard lessons in history from the 1930s

There are many strong parallels with the world that existed a century earlier. The preceding era of globalization, 1870-1914, which seemed unstoppable at the time, was brought to an abrupt end by World War I. In 1918, when the war ended, soldiers returning home from Europe transformed the Spanish Flu into a worldwide pandemic that cost 50 million lives. Even as the United States entered the roaring 1920s, Europe struggled with problems of reconstruction, slow growth and hyperinflation. Economic inequalities between and within countries rose. This was conducive to the rise of nationalism and militarism. Benito Mussolini captured power in Italy, subverting democracy, and transforming dictatorship into fascism. Unequal terms in the Treaty of Versailles, which required Germany to pay financial reparations, disarm, lose territory and give up all its colonies, did have economic and political consequences.