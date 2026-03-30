From Lidice to Minab: lessons remain ignored

There may be some reasons to attack Ukraine and Gaza but the attack on Iran is a living testimony to political lies and deceit. After destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025, why have Trump and Netanyahu attacked the country again? Their feeble arguments can’t deny the fact that they are caught in their own trap. Iran is no Gaza. Persian civilization is one of the oldest in the world. You can’t just obliterate them from the face of the Earth. Iran isn’t just doggedly fighting but has created a real scare for the global economy. Who has the upper hand in the present conflict? Who’s winning it? What will the winner gain after victory? What fate will the vanquished suffer?