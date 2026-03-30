It was a scene that should have captured the media attention world over but it didn’t. The jingoistic media chose to ignore a desperate struggle indicating our society has turned cold to human emotions.
From Lidice to Minab: lessons remain ignored
SummaryAfter destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities in June 2025, why have Trump and Netanyahu attacked the country again? Their feeble arguments can’t deny the fact that they are caught in their own trap.
It was a scene that should have captured the media attention world over but it didn’t. The jingoistic media chose to ignore a desperate struggle indicating our society has turned cold to human emotions.
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