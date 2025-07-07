Is world order in the middle of a tectonic shift?

People in the US, startled by the rise of Zohran Mamdani as a Democrat candidate for New York’s mayorship, are now witness to an even bigger and spicier political potboiler: Elon Musk’s announcement last weekend of the formation of “America Party", a new political outfit.

Till the other day Musk was considered a staunch ally of US president Donald Trump. He was made the head of the now infamous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He ruthlessly chucked out many from their jobs citing the need to pare government expenses. His axe also fell on a host of schemes and departments that were considered foundations of the US democracy. Musk wanted the government to be run like a corporate entity. But then, he had run-ins with vice president J. D. Vance and other influential people, which ended in his unceremonious removal from DOGE.

Since then, Trump and Musk have been publicly threatening each other. Musk alleged Trump was named in the Epstein sex case files in a post on X, the short-messaging platform he owns. Later, he deleted the post, but not before an enraged Trump got back at his former ally by threatening to deport him.

Being a beneficiary of government subsidies and doles, Musk knows his ambitions can be fulfilled only by being on the right side of the government. This is why he has launched his political party. Musk feels US citizens are tired of the system and yearn for a new dawn. But the question is, will he succeed? Especially at a time when “Democrat Socialist" Mamdani is gaining ground in New York.

Mamdani has garnered political support at a pace akin to which Musk amassed wealth. He has won the primaries for the New York mayoral elections and will create history if he wins in November. He would be the first Muslim mayor of New York.

Mamdani, son of celebrated Indian film-maker Mira Nair, became a US citizen in 2018 and married a Syrian Muslim. His father is a Gujarati left-wing intellectual based in Uganda.

Mamdani’s views and principles set him apart from his peers. At times, he becomes so aggressive that even his colleagues fear his approach may be extreme. But Mamdani isn’t bothered.

During his campaign, Mamdani connected with New York’s large immigrant population. He promised free bus rides, and told people he would freeze metro fares the moment he won elections. He promised construction of low-cost housing blocks, fixing rents for residential properties, and the creation of free childcare centres throughout the city. He wants to rein in the state-sponsored grocery shop owners’ cartel.

According to estimates, the average New Yorker’s expenditure on groceries and essential items has risen by 50% over the past decade to now stand at 10–12% of their total income.

Mamdani also proposes to levy higher taxes on the rich.

India has seen this brand of politics for decades, but, we are also the ones who have exemplified limitations to such politics.

In contrast to India, communist countries such as China and Vietnam have created economic models which give equal opportunity to work with state-sponsored enterprises or pursue private entrepreneurship. Is it due to their success that 70% of the people polled last year in the US showed them gravitating towards the communist model?

It is in such a situation that a triangular tussle between Musk, Mamdani and the established political order promises to create history. People who understand the US system know that the country became great as people from varied backgrounds and ideologies had the same opportunity to live and thrive in harmony. With the rise of the right wing, it seemed that this space was shrinking. But Mamdani’s rise and civil society’s rear-guard actions have once again brought the US to a point where it’s still considered a democratic ideal despite being an imperial power.

Today, China and the Global South are challenging US domination. The world order set by the US and the western European nations at the end of World War II has started withering.

This is the reason scholars are talking of a tectonic shift in the systems laid down by the West-backed capitalism and US imperialism. Increasing geopolitical constraints are heightening such apprehensions.

Have we unwittingly reached a crossroads that’s leading to a systemic change?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.