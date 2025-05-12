World should take note of Pak’s nuclear bombs

While the Indian armed forces are conducting pinpoint operations, the Pakistani army is indulging in indiscriminate attacks across the residential areas, showing an opposite behaviour. I saw on a foreign TV channel that the Pakistani forces were lustily cheering religious slogans after firing every missile. They haven’t been told that religion is meant to bring people together and not to tear them asunder. The Pakistani ruling elite, too, is beset by the same problem. Have a look at the names of their missiles – Ghazni, Ghauri, Abdali, etc. How can they forget that when these conquers from Central Asia entered India the first place they plundered, raped and ravaged was the land which we today call Pakistan.