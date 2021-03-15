Worrying figures that expose the disparity in our democracy

Since then, a whole new generation has emerged in India’s electoral politics. It is said that revolutions come on the shoulders of the youth, but the figures in Assam are telling us something else. It is true that statistics do not always tell the whole truth, but they definitely indicate some of it. Consider these facts. It does not matter at all which party won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the figures that the Election Commission made public are shocking. During the 2014 elections, cash of over ₹30 crore and more than 17 million kg of drugs were recovered from across the country. Action was taken against more than 1.1 million people in this connection. And, during the next general election, cash worth ₹844 crore, liquor worth ₹304 crore, narcotics worth more than ₹1,200 crore and jewellery or gifts worth about ₹1,000 crore were recovered.