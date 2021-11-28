Xi’s absolute power and ambition of a world reshaped

Yet, his steely authoritarianism may also mask some unease. He has not travelled outside China since November 2019, when the first covid cases surfaced at Wuhan. He is now 68 years old and will surely be looking to rule for at least 10 more years. This means that second-rung party officials can kiss their personal ambitions goodbye. Resentment could fester and sycophancy will grow. The party’s internal politics may grow murkier. But whatever way the future unfolds, it is certain that by the time Xi exits, he would have changed both his country and some of the world.

