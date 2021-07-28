Xi’s four pillars of regulation will reshape China’s Big Tech

Social equality is at the heart of the ban of for-profit after-school tutors. Confronted with blanket advertising and fear mongering, anxious middle-class parents feel compelled to send their kids to mind-numbing cram schools, in some cases even before kindergarten. No one wants her kids to be left behind just because her neighbours have invested more money into education. Gig economy workers’ rights are also at the heart of the government’s push for social equality. Earlier this week, the government posted notices that online food platforms must respect the rights of delivery staff and ensure that those workers earn at least the local minimum income. Food delivery giant Meituan dived 14%, its worst on record, which wiped out about $30 billion of its market cap. DiDi, which depends on gig drivers, is also likely to take a hit.