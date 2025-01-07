Year 2024 was the world’s warmest but 2025 could be a year of climate optimism
Summary
- Reports of 2024 being the warmest on record have spread gloom over the planet’s future. But then, humans are predisposed to a negativity bias that we could harness in 2025 for faster climate action.
As 2024 came to an end, a number of alarming articles have been published in various global and national media on 2024 being the hottest year on record, the disastrous impact of extreme events due to climate change, the need to enhance climate action in the face of contentious climate negotiations in Azerbaijan and an American election that does not bode well for the climate agenda, among others.