Year-end lessons: Adaptability, resilience, hope

Resilience: If smaller shocks need adaptability, deeper hits to our lives need resilience—a quality of toughness, an ability to bounce back from very adverse circumstances. Prosperity dulls our sense of economic danger, and this is especially true for those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Indian mass affluent parents cotton-wooled their kids to protect them from the trauma of economic deprivation that they had faced growing up in the Indira Gandhi’s socialist India in the 1970s and ’80s. The sheer global economic shock of the pandemic has been a wake-up call, especially for those who either lost jobs or could not find work after getting expensive degrees at home or from abroad. Individual resilience is what stitches together to make nations resilient and we saw resilience manifestly in the stock markets, as the danger was digested and spat out. The fact that the world would not go back to the caves or carts, but that people will continue to consume and produce, was understood by the stock markets, globally, fuelled by the easy money policy across central banks. Investors who stayed with their plans, benefitted from the resilience of the economies.