Yellen’s MNC taxation plan will raise hackles around the world

In one sense, that provides a partial solution to the problem. If you can reduce your own tax rates below that of, say, Switzerland (as the UK has done), you remove most of the incentive for multinationals to shift their profits there. The trouble is, with Ireland running a 12.5% rate and the likes of Cayman Islands not taxing corporate profits at all, it’s a race to the bottom that rich-country governments can only win by either drastically cutting spending or by shifting more of their fiscal burden onto middle- and working-class voters.