Yoga, Ayurveda, Ragas: How India can lead the global wisdom economy

What Korea and China got right

Korea understood something we didn’t. When the 1997 financial crisis nearly destroyed their economy, they made culture an export strategy. But apparently they were quite clever at it. They didn’t try to sell traditional Korean music to the world. BTS doesn’t perform traditional Korean music or wear their traditional hanbok. Instead, Korea created something entirely new but still felt unmistakably Korean. The discipline, the harmony and the emotional intensity with which they did it is commendable. These weren’t cultural artifacts but cultural values, expressed in a language the world could understand.