Yogi, Akhilesh and the high-stakes battle for UP

No discussion about UP is complete without Mayawati. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and four-time chief minister today doesn’t have a single assembly or Lok Sabha seat. Will the coming assembly elections be another nail in the BSP’s coffin? It would be too early to conclude. In the 2022 assembly elections, she secured 12.88% or 1.18 crore votes. Similarly, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP secured 1.5 lakh votes each in 20 Lok Sabha seats. In those elections, the margin of victory was less than 50,000 votes in 30 seats. Will Mayawati remain a party spoiler or secure an effective role for herself?