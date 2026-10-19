Yogi, Akhilesh and the high-stakes battle for UP

A few kilometres away from the din of demonstrations unfolding in New Delhi lies the borders of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The state’s voters will be the first to pronounce their verdict on the intense struggle waged on the streets of New Delhi.
The path to power in Delhi passes through UP. It’s not for nothing that Narendra Modi, born in Gujarat, chose UP as his karmabhoomi. The state has given the nation eight prime ministers. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati couldn’t make it to the top job, but many prime ministers needed the crutches of their support to stay in power.