Yogi, Akhilesh and the high-stakes battle for UP

A few kilometres away from the din of demonstrations unfolding in New Delhi lies the borders of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The state’s voters will be the first to pronounce their verdict on the intense struggle waged on the streets of New Delhi.
A few kilometres away from the din of demonstrations unfolding in New Delhi lies the borders of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The state’s voters will be the first to pronounce their verdict on the intense struggle waged on the streets of New Delhi.
The path to power in Delhi passes through UP. It’s not for nothing that Narendra Modi, born in Gujarat, chose UP as his karmabhoomi. The state has given the nation eight prime ministers. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati couldn’t make it to the top job, but many prime ministers needed the crutches of their support to stay in power.
The path to power in Delhi passes through UP. It’s not for nothing that Narendra Modi, born in Gujarat, chose UP as his karmabhoomi. The state has given the nation eight prime ministers. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati couldn’t make it to the top job, but many prime ministers needed the crutches of their support to stay in power.
We know that Yogi Adityanath has been the chief minister of the state for the last 10 years. He enjoys a unique image due to his attire, speech and bold working style. As a chief minister, whether it’s law and order or dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, he has always been on top of his game. Along with laying a vast network of roads, he has initiated many welfare schemes.
There are no corruption charges against the Yogi. Under him, UP has been able to shed the demeaning label of bimaru (sick) state. That’s the reason there’s no popular anger against him. However, a long tenure does create some electoral challenges.
Allegations of high-handedness are rife against Yogi’s officers and bureaucrats. More than 50 MLAs and ministers are facing serious allegations. Thus, the saffron party may be forced to drop a large number of its sitting MLAs. It may lead to resentment, sabotage and desertion. Defections have already begun.
It’s clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has power, organization, resources and leadership. Along with Yogi, the prime minister’s political heft too helps the party. But the party’s internal dissensions can be electorally fatal. That is why BJP national president Nitin Nabin brought all the top local leaders together for a photo-op during his July visit to Lucknow and shared the picture on social media. The chief minister is aware of the challenges.
Now let’s talk about Akhilesh Yadav.
Father Mulayam Singh Yadav bestowed power and prestige on him. But some party leaders and bureaucrats close to Netaji pursued their own agenda. They kept bypassing the chief minister. But Akhilesh didn’t give up. Along with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, he initiated many projects that are still remembered. These include a women’s helpline and providing the police force with latest vehicles like the Innova. Years before Gen Z became a thing, the Samajwadi Party (SP) government provided free laptops to schoolchildren.
In 2017, his defeat was largely attributed to the public anger against his family caucus. However, he’s now freed himself of the burden. This helped the SP emerge as the second-largest opposition party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, winning 37 seats. He knows his voter is belligerent and at times inadvertently gets into controversies. So, he’s investing time in conducting small-scale meetings with different castes to maintain a fair balance. He’s also focusing on attracting Brahmins, Gurjars as well as extremely backward castes and Dalits.
Participation in Delhi’s demonstrations has enhanced Akhilesh’s political stature. His deepening relations with Rahul Gandhi can help him reach a favourable electoral arrangement as both the SP and the Congress need each other.
Regional parties
As the state is huge, small regional parties play an important role. Their leaders are known to exploit their position to the hilt. Jayant Chaudhary, Omprakash Rajbhar and Anupriya Patel are its prime examples. In the last elections, these parties cornered 6.5% votes and 32 assembly seats. This time, too, they would jostle for a larger share of the tickets.
No discussion about UP is complete without Mayawati. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and four-time chief minister today doesn’t have a single assembly or Lok Sabha seat. Will the coming assembly elections be another nail in the BSP’s coffin? It would be too early to conclude. In the 2022 assembly elections, she secured 12.88% or 1.18 crore votes. Similarly, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP secured 1.5 lakh votes each in 20 Lok Sabha seats. In those elections, the margin of victory was less than 50,000 votes in 30 seats. Will Mayawati remain a party spoiler or secure an effective role for herself?
The two claimants to Lucknow’s throne, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav, are still relatively young by political standards. Their well-wishers see both as racehorses built for the long haul. For Uttar Pradesh, that is good news.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.