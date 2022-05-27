You must understand the methodology

But of course this is easier said than done. Only 99 of 194 countries actually produced regular data about deaths during some or all of the pandemic. Most of Europe and the Americas were among that 99. For the other countries, the WHO scientists used a battery of “covariates" to let them estimate the actual death toll in different countries: temperature, human development index, covid death rates, a measure of lockdown restrictions, historical data on other common diseases, life expectancy and more. To give you an idea of the mathematical complexity of this exercise, here’s a line from the WHO’s 30-page paper that explains the methodology: “We resort to a relatively simple model in which we build an overdispersed Poisson log-linear regression model for the available monthly ACM data to predict the monthly ACM in those countries with no data."