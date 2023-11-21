Opinion
You own 227 stocks or more. It’s time to re-look at your portfolio
Rahul Goel 5 min read 21 Nov 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Summary
- Your fund portfolio should mirror your financial plan and optimized asset allocation. Stick to this, and you're likely to fare well without overcomplicating your portfolio
Listening to a podcast the other day, I came across this wonderful line: diversification is an enemy of performance.
