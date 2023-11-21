You own 227 stocks or more. It’s time to re-look at your portfolio

The whole idea instead should be to find the right fund management team and bet on them to do a good job for you. Leave it to them to pick opportunities for you across the length and breadth of the market (called “Flexicap" now). If the new thematic opportunities you are excited about are genuine there is a fair chance your fund management team is already there. And if not, take a pause and ask yourself why not? Maybe even ask them when they visit your neighbourhood/town. Usually there’s a reason. My flexicap scheme for instance, has no direct exposure to any of the high-flying themes of the day. And I am doing just fine!

